Telangana court dismisses plea to cancel BJP chief's bail

Hyderabad, April 27 (IANS) A court in Telangana on Thursday dismissed the petition by the police to cancel bail of state BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar in the Class 10 question paper leak case.

Hanamkonda district court dismissed the petition by the police, which had sought cancellation of the bail on the ground that Sanjay was violating bail conditions.

After hearing arguments of both the sides for the last two days, the court ruled that there are no grounds for cancelling the bail of Sanjay.

The court had on April 6 ordered Sanjay's release on bail subject to certain conditions.

The Karimnagar MP was arrested amid high-drama from his in-laws' house in Karimnagar on the night of April 4.

Warangal police had named Sanjay as the main accused in the leakage of Hindi question paper of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam from an exam centre at Kamlapur in Warangal district.

After the arrest, Sanjay was taken to a police station in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district and then brought to Warangal in the evening. He was produced at the residence of the First Class Magistrate in Hanamkonda on April. The magistrate had remanded him to judicial custody till April 19. The court granted bail the next day.

Police alleged that Sanjay hatched a plan with other accused to leak the Class 10 question paper.

Sanjay and nine other accused were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 505 (circulating any report or statement with an intent to cause alarm to the public)

Police had also invoked sections 4 (A), 6 of TS Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices) Act and 66-D of Information Technology Act.

