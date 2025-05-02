Telangana Congress leaders thank Governor for giving assent to quota bills for Backward Classes

Hyderabad, May 2 (IANS) Telangana Congress leaders on Friday called on Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and thanked him for giving his assent to the bills passed by the State Assembly for 42 per cent reservation to Backward Classes.

A delegation of Congress leaders led by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan and thanked him for approving the bills and forwarding it to the President of India for her approval.

Telangana Assembly on March 17 unanimously passed two bills to enhance reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) to 42 per cent in education, employment and elections to rural and urban local bodies.

Telangana Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (reservation of seats in educational institutions and of appointments or posts in services under the State) Bill 2025 and The Telangana Backward Classes (Reservation of seats in Rural and Urban Local Bodies) Bill 2025 were adopted by the Assembly.

As enhancing BC reservations to 42 per cent will breach the 50 per cent Supreme Court ceiling for the overall quota for all sections, the bills passed by the state Assembly require the Centre’s approval.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on March 17 also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking time to meet him along with leaders all political parties on enhancing reservations to BCs.

The Chief Minister sought an appointment to meet the Prime Minister along with leaders of Congress, BJP, AIMIM, and CPI.

The delegation which met the Governor on Friday included BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, MLC Vijayashanthi, former MPs V. Hanumantha Rao and Madhu Yaskhi Goud and other BC leaders of the party.

Talking to media after meeting the Governor, Ponnam Prabhakar claimed that the decision of the Central government to conduct the caste survey is the result of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s efforts.

The minister said Telangana conducted the caste survey in a transparent manner and made the data public. He claimed that Telangana has become a role model for the entire country in conducting the caste survey.

TPPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud said that it is because of the pressure from the Congress party that the Centre has decided to conduct the caste survey.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.