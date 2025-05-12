Telangana CM meets Governor, discusses current situation

Hyderabad, May 12 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday met Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and discussed the situation in the country in the wake of ‘Operation Sindoor’ to target terror hideouts in Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the meeting took place against the backdrop of the current situation. The Chief Minister briefed the Governor on the situation in Telangana.

Minister for Information Technology and Industry D. Sridhar Babu was also present during the meeting. The minister later posted on X that in ‘these challenging times for our democracy’, he joined the Chief Minister in meeting Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Garu at Raj Bhavan.

“We shared our concerns about the evolving national situation and reaffirmed our commitment to safeguarding Telangana’s values, constitutional spirit and unwavering support for the country,” said Sridhar Babu.

Meanwhile, the Governor on Monday appointed four state information commissioners. P. V. Srinivas Rao, Mohsina Parveen, Deshala Bhoopal and Boreddy Ayodhya Reddy have been appointed as the information commissioners in the Telangana Information Commission.

According to a notification issued by Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, the Governor, in exercise of the power conferred by sub-section (3) of Section 15 of the Right to Information Act 2005, has appointed state information commissioners.

They will hold the office for three years from the date on which he /she enter upon their office or till he/she attain the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

The Governor recently appointed retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer G. Chandrasekhar Reddy as State Chief Information Commissioner.

Governor Varma administered the oath of office to Chandrasekhar Reddy at Raj Bhavan on May 8.

According to the orders issued on May 5, the Chief Information Commissioner shall hold the office for three years from the date on which he enters upon his office or till he attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.