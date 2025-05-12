Hope our generation can carry forward that same fire and commitment: Gill's heartfelt post for Kohli

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) India opener Shubman Gill wished happy retirement to his senior mate Virat Kohli following the latter's decision to bid adieu to the Test format. Gill also expressed hope that his generation would carry forward the fire and commitment left behind by the legendary batter.

Gill has been among the young crop of cricketers who have joined the Indian Test team in the transition phase. The youngster has seen Kohli putting his everything on the line for the country and learned a lot from the stalwart over the years.

Sharing a heartfelt post, Gill recalled his early days of watching Kohli play for India and bringing full energy on the field to sharing the dressing room with him.

"Anything I write for you, paji, will never truly capture what I feel or the impact you’ve had on me. From watching you bat when I was 13 and wondering how someone could bring that kind of energy to the field - to sharing the field with you and realizing no one else possibly can - you’ve not just inspired a generation, you’ve reshaped the mindset of millions," Gill wrote on X.

"I know how much Test cricket meant to you, and I hope our generation can carry forward that same fire and commitment. Thank you for everything. Happy retirement, @imVkohli paji," he added.

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav wished a happy retirement to the former captain and remembered receiving his Test cap from Kohli in 2017 and having his back on the field.

"March 2017, Dharamsala — you gave me my Test cap, Virat bhai. I knew you had my back from Day 1 You didn’t just lead a team, you led a mindset. With the bat, you gave us belief. Grateful to start my journey under you. Happy retirement bhai," Kuldeep wrote on X.

The 36-year-old brought curtains down on a glittering red-ball career that transformed India’s approach to Test cricket. In 123 matches, he scored 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties. But beyond the numbers, it was his aggression, passion, and tireless pursuit of excellence that set him apart.

