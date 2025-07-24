Telangana CM greets BRS leader KTR on birthday

Hyderabad, July 24 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday greeted Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on his birthday.

The Chief Minister wished Rama Rao a healthy and long life. In a message on the Chief Minister's Office's 'X' handle, the Chief Minister extended his heartfelt greetings to Rama Rao, who is a member of Telangana Assembly from Sircilla constituency.

Revanth Reddy wished that God may grant him complete health and long life so that he continues to serve people and strive for the development of the state.

BRS MLC and Telangana Jagruthi president K. Kavitha also took to 'X' to greet her brother on his birthday. "Annayya. Many happy returns of the day," wrote Kavitha.

KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known, celebrated his birthday at party headquarters Telangana Bhavan. His supporters welcomed him with cheers of 'CM, CM' on his arrival.

BRS leaders and workers greeted KTR, who cut a cake on the occasion.

BRS leader and former MP J. Santosh Kumar also greeted his cousin. "Happiest Birthday to my dearest Annayya! From our childhood mischiefs to your inspiring life journey, every moment shared is a cherished memory. Your wisdom, kindness, and support mean the world to me. Wishing you boundless health, happiness, and ongoing success," posted Santosh Kumar.

Several leaders of BRS and well-wishers also greeted KTR.

The BRS leaders organised various social activities to celebrate KTR's birthday.

Santosh Kumar and MLA T. Srinivas Yadav gifted 100 benches to a school.

Ahead of his birthday, KTR distributed 5,000 KCR Kits among mothers across Telangana as part of the 'Gift a Smile' initiative.

The BRS sharply criticised the Congress government for discontinuing the KCR kit scheme, accusing it of doing so merely because the programme brings goodwill to former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

He said that many mothers have been suffering due to the suspension of the scheme for the past 20 months.

