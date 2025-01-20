Telangana, Andhra Pradesh CMs meet at Zurich Airport

Hyderabad, Jan 20 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N. Chandrababu Naidu met at Zurich Airport in Switzerland on Monday.

The two leaders discussed development programmes being implemented in both the Telugu States and various investment opportunities.

The delegations of both the Telugu states had a meeting at the airport on their arrival to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos.

According to Telangana Chief Minister’s Office, NRIs from Telangana accorded a warm welcome to the Chief Minister, Information Technology and Industry Minister D. Sridhar Babu and other members of the delegation.

The delegation of Andhra Pradesh headed by Chief Minister Naidu also landed at Zurich Airport around the same time. The chief ministers and ministers of both the states greeted each other. They also posed for photographs.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will meet industrialists on the first day of the Davos visit. According to the CMO, the state delegation is particularly focused on the Davos visit with a specific plan to introduce Telangana to the world as an international investment destination.

The Telangana delegation arrived in Davos after three-day visit to Singapore, where it met ministers, heads of various companies and investors from various sectors to make a strong pitch for investment in Telangana.

Andhra Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, along with Ministers Nara Lokesh, T.G. Bharat, and a team of officials arrived at Zurich airport a short while ago.

The delegation will hold discussion with representatives of leading companies to attract investment. The Andhra Pradesh delegation includes Minister for Information Technology Nara Lokesh, Industry Minister T. G. Bharath and senior officials.

Chief Minister Naidu and the Ministers were warmly welcomed by the Europe TDP Forum members and the Indian diaspora.

The Andhra Pradesh delegation is scheduled to meet investors in Zurich. Before leaving for Davos, Naidu had stated that they are ready to put Andhra Pradesh back on the global investment map.

