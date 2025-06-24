Tejashwi Yadav unveils vision for 'New Bihar' ahead of 2025 Assembly elections

Patna, June 24 (IANS) Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Tuesday laid out his vision for governance if the RJD was voted to power in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, highlighting his past achievements and future commitments.

In a detailed Facebook post, Tejashwi reflected on his 17-month tenure in government, claiming that under his leadership, 5 lakh jobs were provided, and another 3.5 lakh jobs were set in motion.

“We have shown that with dedication, hard work, and enthusiasm, even the impossible becomes possible,” he wrote, taking a direct swipe at the NDA government for “confusing the public with excuses of impossibility for 20 years.”

LoP Tejashwi also reminded the public of the 10 lakh jobs promise made in the 2020 Assembly elections, which had been mocked by ruling parties at the time.

“Our performance proved that the goal was not only achievable but realistic,” the RJD leader asserted.

Calling the caste census a landmark step, Tejashwi credited Bihar’s unity for making it happen and termed it a "demand of time and justice".

Tejashwi reiterated his commitment to implementing a 65 per cent reservation policy and announced plans for a domicile-based policy to restore the pride and rights of Biharis.

Tejashwi vowed to provide Rs 2 lakh per person per year to 94 lakh poor families and increase the social security pension from Rs 400 to Rs 1,500 per month, saying these proposals had already forced the NDA to re-evaluate their stand.

Laying out a blueprint for Bihar’s industrial transformation, Tejashwi promised projects like Global IT Parks, industrial hubs, textile parks, pharmaceutical clusters, education cities, and food processing units.

“Our intention is clean, age may be young, but our resolve is strong,” he said.

He assured that if the public blessed his party RJD with power, the government would immediately launch into inclusive and positive politics, aiming to make Bihar the number one state in India within five years.

Tejashwi ended his message with a direct appeal to the people to vote out the “double standards” of the NDA and build a 'Naya Bihar (New Bihar)'.

