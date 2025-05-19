Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar over Bihar’s law and order breakdown

Patna, May 19 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday launched a sharp attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, blaming him for the state’s worsening law and order situation.

Citing incidents of mob violence in Sasaram and Bhagalpur, Yadav said, “There is chaos across Bihar, including the capital Patna. Hardly any district is untouched by crime. Criminals are operating fearlessly, and the government has become completely unresponsive. It’s clear Nitish Kumar is no longer capable of running the state.”

He accused the administration of inaction in the face of rising crime. “Businessmen are being targeted and murdered across districts. Has there been even a single review meeting on law and order? None. The entire focus is on elections, not on the safety of the people,” Yadav alleged.

He further claimed that Nitish Kumar is being misled by bureaucrats. “He is handed scripted notes to read at public events. He goes on inspections, visits buildings or roads, and returns -- all show, no substance,” he said.

Tejashwi also downplayed the significance of the meeting between LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan and Nitish Kumar that took place earlier on Monday.

“It’s their business. All they do now is attack Lalu Prasad and me. Whenever I speak, they bring up pre-2005 Bihar, as if the past is more important than the present,” he remarked.

Calling for a forward-looking agenda, he added, “Someone born in 2005 is now 20 years old. Let’s think about their future instead of clinging to old narratives.”

Tejashwi’s remarks come amid heightened political tensions following violent attacks on police teams in Sasaram (Rohtas) and Bhagalpur. In both cases, mobs targeted law enforcement personnel during local operations, leaving several officers injured and prompting emergency reinforcements.

With the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections drawing closer, opposition parties are ramping up criticism of the NDA-led government, particularly over the state’s deteriorating law and order.

