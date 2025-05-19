Bee-keeping has become a contributor to farmers’ prosperity: Gujarat Minister

Vadodara, May 19 (IANS) Gujarat Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel said on Monday that more farmers across the state are embracing apiculture as a profitable side occupation, supported by substantial state and central government assistance.

Speaking ahead of World Bee Day (May 20), the minister highlighted that Gujarat’s “sweet revolution” is gaining momentum, with more than Rs 87.6 crore in financial aid disbursed to bee-keeping farmers through various schemes.

“Bee-keeping is no longer just a supplementary activity—it’s becoming a key contributor to farmers’ prosperity,” said Patel.

“With minimal investment and high returns, it’s helping farmers produce not only honey, but also improve yields of horticultural crops through effective pollination,” he said.

The minister added that under the Mission Madhumakhi initiative, launched in 2022-23, the government has provided technical and financial support to 284 members of Amul Dairy and 500 of Banas Dairy.

“Beneficiaries have received essential equipment, including bee hives, honey extractors, food-grade containers, and units for processing and cold storage. Together, they received over Rs 307 lakh in aid,” he said.

The minister said that the government is also prioritising tribal inclusion, adding that this year, over 5,300 farmers from 53 tribal talukas will receive two bee boxes each, free of cost, to help kickstart their apiculture journey.

The scheme aims to create new income streams and employment opportunities in underserved regions. According to data shared by the Agriculture Department, over 11,300 farmers in the state have received hands-on training in modern bee-keeping practices, he added.

Financial assistance so far includes Rs 418 lakh to set up bee colonies, Rs 415 lakh for hive purchases, Rs 33 lakh for honey extractors, and Rs 9 lakh for bee-breeding units.

The state government is also organising awareness programmes and seminars in districts like Aravalli, Rajkot, Surendranagar, and Valsad. These events aim to educate the public about the critical role of pollinators in food production and ecosystem health on May 20.

“Bee-keeping is playing a vital role not only in rural income but in conserving our biodiversity. Gujarat is taking the lead in this quiet yet powerful revolution—one hive at a time,” said the minister.

