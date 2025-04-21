Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish govt over Bhojpur violence, says law and order has collapsed

Patna, April 21 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, has launched a scathing attack on the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government following a violent clash at a wedding function in Bhojpur district that left two people dead and five others injured.

Taking to X, Yadav wrote: “Fierce battle in Bhojpur! Seven people sustained gunshot injuries -- two shot dead, five injured, and two of them battling for their lives in hospital.”

He accused the state government of a complete breakdown of law and order, alleging that its credibility has "completely collapsed".

In a sharp political swipe, Yadav said, “Two useless Deputy Chief Ministers, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, are busy identifying the castes of the parties involved.”

The violence occurred on Sunday night in Laharpa village during the Dwar Pooja ceremony of Kamlesh Kushwaha. His wedding procession had arrived from Kaup village, under the jurisdiction of Charpokhari police station. A dispute over the right of way for a Thar SUV quickly escalated into a violent confrontation.

Eyewitnesses said Rahul Kumar and Lavkush Kumar, both travelling in the Thar, were shot dead. Appu Kumar, Pankaj Kumar, and Aryan -- all from Laharpa -- along with Akshay Singh from Bhaluni village (under Narayanpur police station), sustained bullet injuries. Two of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.

The victims were rushed to Arrah Sadar Hospital and a nearby private facility for treatment.

Senior police officials, including the Garhani police station in-charge Ranveer Kumar, ASP Parichay Kumar, and SP Raj, reached the spot and initiated an investigation. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Tejashwi Yadav cited more examples of a poor law and order situation in the state. He said, “Raju Singh Kushwaha was shot dead in Sonbarsa, Sitamarhi! Jewellery businessman Prince Kumar Seth was shot dead in Sasaram! Criminals ran away after looting his bag. A man named Ajit Mahato was shot dead in Begusarai. The deceased's father alleges that the firing took place in front of the police!”

