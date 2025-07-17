Tejashwi Yadav, Prashant Kishor slam Bihar ADG for linking spike in murders with farmers’

Patna, July 17 (IANS) Bihar Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on Bihar Police ADG (Headquarters and STF) Kundan Krishnan for his remark linking the rise in murders to the period when farmers are idle before the monsoon.

“If the ADG had told this earlier, people would have fled Bihar to save their lives,” Tejashwi said, questioning the logic behind attributing murders to farmers’ free time during April, May, and June.

He added, “If the police had advance information about murder increase in these months, they should have warned people so that they could leave Bihar and save their lives. What kind of statement is this?”

ADG Kundan Krishnan, while addressing the recent spurt in crime in Bihar, including the broad daylight murder inside Paras Hospital in Patna, stated that, “For years, incidents of murder increase in April, May, and June until the monsoon arrives because most farmers have no work during this period. Once it rains, the farming community gets busy, and crime incidents reduce.”

He also added that, as this is an election year, crime incidents are getting more media attention.

Jan Suraaj, chief, Prashant Kishor, also criticised the ADG following his bizarre statement.

“If the ADG believes that when farmers are free, they commit crimes, it shows the mentality of that officer and the government. This reflects why the situation in Bihar is deteriorating day by day,” Kishor said.

He questioned whether it was farmers who murdered an inmate inside Paras Hospital, pointing out: “It is clearly visible in the CCTV footage that criminals in jeans and shirts are committing crimes openly. If the ADG sees them as farmers sowing seeds in the field, he needs to get his eyes treated.”

Kishor demanded that the government take action against officers responsible for the deteriorating law and order, instead of blaming farmers and labourers for rising crime.

The comments come amid heightened concerns over law and order in Bihar following a series of high-profile murders, including the killing of a prisoner, Chandan Mishra, inside Paras Hospital, which has triggered sharp political reactions and public concerns over security in the state.

