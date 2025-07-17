Maharashtra govt transfers 20 bureaucrats

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) In a major administrative reshuffle, the Maharashtra government on Thursday transferred 20 bureaucrats.

The government chose to do the reshuffle on the eve of the completion of the week's monsoon session of the state legislature.

M.M.Suryawanshi (IAS: SCS: 2010), Managing Director, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, Mumbai, has been posted as Municipal Commissioner, Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation, Vasai.

Deepa Mudhol-Munde (IAS: RR: 2011), Chairman and Managing Director, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited, Pune, has been posted as Commissioner, Social Welfare, Pune.

Neelesh Gatne (IAS: SCS: 2012), Chief Executive Officer, Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Pune. has been posted as Managing Director, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, Mumbai.

Dnyaneshwar Khilari (IAS: SCS: 2013), Director, OBC, Bahujan Welfare, Pune, has been posted as Additional Settlement Commissioner and Additional Director, Land Records, Pune.

Anilkumar Pawar (IAS: SCS: 2014), Municipal Commissioner, Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation, Vasai, has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, MMRSRA, Thane.

Satishkumar Khadake (IAS: SCS: 2014), Director (Disaster Management), Revenue and Forest Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai, has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Pune.

Bhalchandra Chavan (IAS: NON-SCS: 2019), Commissioner, Ground Survey Development Agency, Pune, has been posted as Director (Disaster Management), Revenue and Forest Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai.

Siddharth Shukla (IAS: RR: 2023), Assistant Collector, Godpimpri Sub Division, Chandrapur, has been posted as Project Officer, ITDP, Dharni and Assistant Collector, Dharni Sub Division, Amravati.

Vijaysingh Shankarrao Deshmukh (Addl.Collector promoted to IAS), Additional Commissioner-2, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Division, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar has been posted as Managing Director, Annasaheb Patil Arthik Vikas Mahamandal, Mumbai.

Vijay Sahdevrao Bhakare (Addl.Collector promoted to IAS), Chairman, District Caste Validity Committee, Bhandara, has been posted as Member Secretary, Vidarbha Statutory Development Board, Nagpur.

Trigun Shamrao Kulkarni (Addl.Collector promoted to IAS), Additional Director General, MEDA, Pune, has been posted as Deputy Director General, YASHADA, Pune.

Gajanan Dhondiram Patil (Addl.Collector promoted to IAS), Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Pune, has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Pune.

Pankaj Santosh Deore (Addl.Collector promoted to IAS), Chairman, District Caste Validity Committee, Latur, has been posted as Chairman and Managing Director, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited, Pune.

Mahesh Bhaskarrao Patil (Addl.Collector promoted to IAS), Additional Divisional Commissioner (Revenue), Pune Division, Pune, has been posted as Commissioner, Tribal Research and Training Institute, Pune.

Manjiri Madhusudhan Manolkar (Addl.Collector promoted to IAS,) Joint Commissioner, (Rehabilitation), Nashik Division, Nashik, has been posted as Managing Director, Maharashtra State Farming Corporation, Pune.

Asha Afzal Khan Pathan (Addl.Collector promoted to IAS), Joint Secretary, Chief Minister Secretariat, Nagpur, has been posted as Joint Secretary, Chief Minister Secretariat, Nagpur.

Rajlakshmi Safiq Shah (Addl.Collector promoted to IAS), Additional Divisional Commissioner (General), Konkan Division, Mumbai, has been posted as Managing Director, MAVIM, Mumbai.

Sonali Nilkanth Mule (Addl.Collector promoted to IAS), Chairman, District Caste Validity Committee, Amravati, has been posted as Director, OBC, Bahujan Welfare, Pune.

Gajendra Chimantrao Bawne (Addl.Collector promoted to IAS), Chairman, District Caste Validity Committee, Buldhana, has been posted as Commissioner, Ground Survey Development Agency, Pune.

Prathibha Samadhan Ingale (Addl.Collector promoted to IAS), Chairman, District Caste Validity Committee, Sangli, has been posted as Commissioner, Minority Development, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

