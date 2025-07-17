Judicial Commision report on Chinnaswamy stampede case tabled before K'taka Cabinet

Bengaluru, July 17 (IANS) The report by One-Man Commission of Inquiry regarding the stampede tragedy, which claimed 11 lives on June 4 during RCB’s IPL victory celebration, was placed before the Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday.

To ensure a thorough and independent investigation into the incident, the state government had constituted a One-Man Commission of Inquiry on June 5, 2025. The commission, headed by retired High Court Justice John Michael Cunha, was given specific terms of reference and tasked with completing the investigation and submitting a comprehensive report within a month.

Briefing reporters on the Cabinet decisions, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil said: “The Cabinet has received the report of the one-man judicial commission led by retired Karnataka High Court judge Justice John Michael Cunha regarding the stampede incident at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, 2025. The report will be studied and discussed in the next Cabinet meeting.”

When asked whether the Cabinet had accepted the report, Minister Patil clarified: “It came up as the last item on the agenda. The Cabinet has received the report, and we will study and deliberate on it in the next meeting. The decision will be communicated to the media thereafter.”

When asked about submitting the report to the court, the Minister said the report would be submitted “whenever the court asks for it.” He reiterated that the Cabinet would study the report first and take a decision in the next meeting.

Other key decisions taken in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah include -- in-principle approval for setting up a nuclear power plant in Karnataka. NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation) has been permitted to conduct a preliminary study at potential sites identified in the state.

A decision to regulate the issuance of “A” and “B” Khatas (property ownership records) for properties falling within the Greater Bengaluru region.

Approval to establish a Horticulture Technology Park on 194.33 acres of government land in Sirivara village, Kanakagiri taluk, Koppal district, under the PPP model, at an estimated cost of Rs 83.79 crore.

Allocation of 5 acres and 23 guntas of government land in Yeramarenahalli village, Mandikallu hobli, Chikkaballapur taluk, to ISKCON Bengaluru for constructing an Akshaya Patra kitchen and a school building for economically and socially backward rural children.

Allotment of 15 guntas of government land in Survey No. 66 of Veerabhadrapalya village, Doddaballapur taluk, Bengaluru Rural district, to the Congress Bhavana Trust for constructing a Congress party office building.

Approval for the development of the North Karnataka Tourism Circuit—covering Hampi, Badami, Aihole, Pattadakal, and Vijayapura—under the DBFOT model through the Karnataka Tourism Infrastructure Limited (KTIL) at an estimated cost of Rs 166.22 crore.

Sanction for constructing a residential pre-university college for minority girl students in Ullal, Dakshina Kannada district, at an estimated cost of Rs 17.09 crore, with a capacity for 400 students.

Administrative approval for the construction of four residential school and college buildings under the Minority Welfare Department at a total estimated cost of Rs 64 crore.

