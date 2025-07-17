Maha govt imposes fine of Rs 56.68 crore in excess sand extraction case

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Even as sand mining is permitted up to a depth of only 1 meter from the riverbed at Gangapur-Vailwadi in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, mining was done to a depth of approximately 15 to 18 feet. Due to this, a total of 18,489 brass of sand was additionally mined, following which a fine of Rs 56.68 crore has been imposed, and an official suspended, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Thursday.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule in the state council on Thursday. He was replying to a calling attention motion moved by Vikram Kale.

“Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, District Collector had given permission for sand mining from the sand ghat at Mauje Sanav for water supply scheme for 373 villages in Gangapur and Vaijapur talukas under Jal Jeevan Mission. For this, Maharashtra Jeevan Authority was given limited approval for sand mining of 9,540 brass. However, the report has made it clear that in reality a total of 28,029 brass sand was mined,” said the minister.

According to the environmental clearance, excavation beyond 1 meter depth is prohibited in view of the natural flow of water in the riverbed, cleanliness and biodiversity, and such additional excavation is also in violation of the Supreme Court order. Therefore, criminal action will be taken in this matter, said minister Bawankule.

Meanwhile, the public work minister Shivendra Raje Bhosale in the state council said that the government has adopted a policy of planting indigenous trees on both sides of all highways, major road projects, state roads and rural roads in the state.

Accordingly, instructions will be given to all concerned again. Also, since it is important to plant trees and ensure their survival, a system will be created for this purpose and the condition of the trees will be regularly inspected. He was replying to a question by member Amol Mitkari regarding planting trees on both sides of the road and cutting of trees during road works.

Stating that there is a rule of planting ten trees for every tree felled in road works, Minister Bhosale said that such conditions are included in the tender. Earlier, funds for planting trees were given to the contractor for planting trees. Now it has been changed and five stages of planting trees have been made and funds are given after the completion of the work in each stage. The government is also positive about the issue of replanting trees and many trees have been replanted, said the minister. He added that orders will be given to beautify government rest houses and plant indigenous ornamental trees.

“Geo-tagging is being done to save trees. Also, information about the saved trees will be kept through 'AI'. Action is being taken against contractors who do not plant trees as per the rules. Now they will also be given the responsibility of saving the planted trees,” said the minister.

