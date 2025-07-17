India successfully tests Prithvi-II, Agni-I ballistic missiles in Odisha's Chandipur

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) India, on Thursday, successfully carried out the test-firing of two of its key strategic assets -- the short-range ballistic missile Prithvi-II and the ballistic missile Agni-I, the Ministry of Defence officials said.

The test-firing was carried out from the Integrated Test Range in Odisha's Chandipur.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the launches were conducted under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command as part of routine training and validation exercises.

Both missiles successfully met all operational objectives and technical parameters, the Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the tests validated key capabilities, reaffirming the reliability and accuracy of India's nuclear-capable delivery systems.

Through these test-firings India has achieved a significant milestone in strengthening its defence capabilities.

Prithvi and the ballistic missile Agni are part of indigenous missiles system of India as well as a strong support of the Indian defence system.

Nearly 24 hours before this successful trial, India had carried out another successful trial of the indigenous 'Akash Prime' air defence system on Wednesday.

For Akash Prime' air defence system, the Indian Army had conducted a test at an altitude of around 15,000 feet in the Ladakh sector.

The Akash Prime system, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was tested in the presence of senior officials from the Army's Air Defence wing and DRDO.

This test fire also marked a major advancement in India's mission to enhance its self-reliant defence infrastructure.

During the trial, surface-to-air missiles from the system registered direct hits on two high-speed aerial targets, demonstrating exceptional accuracy.

The test was conducted in the rarefied atmosphere and extreme conditions of high-altitude terrain, where even basic operations can be challenging.

Defence officials said that the Akash Prime system will be integrated into the Indian Army's third and fourth Akash Regiments, enhancing the country's overall air defence shield.

Notably, India's Akash air defence system played a critical role during Operation Sindoor, where it successfully countered aerial attacks involving Chinese fighter jets and Turkish drones deployed by Pakistani armed forces.

Defence analysts believe that this successful trial not only showcases India's indigenous defence capabilities but also significantly strengthens the nation's aerial security preparedness.

