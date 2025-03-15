Tej Pratap Yadav asks policeman to dance during Holi, sparks controversy

Patna, March 15 (IANS) A viral video of Tej Pratap Yadav, former Bihar minister and elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, asking a police constable to dance in uniform, has stirred controversy.

In the video, Tej Pratap, sitting on a stage during Holi celebrations, instructs a uniformed policeman to dance, saying: "Hey constable, hey Deepak, we will play a song, you have to dance. If you don’t, you will be suspended. Don’t mind, it’s Holi."

Tej Pratap Yadav celebrated the Holi in Patna on Saturday. He brought the famous Kurta Far Holi to carry forward the legacy of Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The video has triggered sharp criticism from NDA leaders.

Sanjay Jha, the JDU Working President and Rajya Sabha MP told IANS, "You can imagine the state of that party (RJD). The people of Bihar are watching everything."

Rajiv Ranjan, JDU Chief Spokesperson stated, “Earlier, RJD leaders used to make officers prepare khaini (chewing tobacco), now they are making them dance."

"Tej Pratap has forgotten that Bihar is no longer under his parents' Jungle Raj but under Nitish Kumar’s good governance. If RJD leaders treat security personnel this way, maybe they don’t need security at all. If this continues, RJD won’t remain the main opposition party for long,” Ranjan said.

BJP also slammed Tej Pratap Yadav over the video. They accused RJD of continuing its past “Jungle Raj” practices.

Kuntal Krishna, a BJP spokesperson said, “Tej Pratap Yadav has acted exactly according to RJD’s culture. During the Jungle Raj of his parents, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, security personnel were made to do the same kind of work. Back then, RJD leaders forced security officers to sing and dance. Today, Tej Pratap is doing the same."

This controversy has further intensified the political rivalry between RJD and NDA in Bihar. Ruling parties are using this incident to question RJD's governance record ahead of the upcoming elections.

The incident has reignited the Jungle Raj vs Good Governance debate, with JDU attacking RJD’s past record of allegedly misusing government officials.

