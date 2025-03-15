Simon back for Spain's national team as Asencio gets debut call-up

Madrid (Spain), March 14 (IANS) Spain national team coach Luis de la Fuente on Friday called Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon back into the squad for the forthcoming UEFA Nations League quarterfinal games against the Netherlands. Simon, who has played 46 times for Spain, was the first choice throughout last summer's successful European Championship campaign despite playing with an injured wrist.

An operation to repair the injury saw him miss the first four months of the season and De la Fuente's last three squads, but after returning to action in December, the coach has recalled him at the first opportunity, reports Xinhua.

There are seven FC Barcelona players in De la Fuente's squad, with central defender Inigo Martinez also recalled, while Pau Cubarsi, Marc Casado, Pedri, Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal, and Dani Olmo have all been included in the squad. Inigo Martinez spent most of his professional career with Real Sociedad, playing 238 matches (17 goals scored) in all competitions after making his debut at the age of 20. In January 2018, he signed with Athletic Bilbao, with whom he won the 2020–21 Supercopa de España and reached two Copa del Rey finals.

Real Madrid's young defender Raul Asencio has been given a debut call-up after breaking into the team in the New Year, although he is the only Real Madrid player included among the 27 players named. Asencio, who plays for Real Madrid, is regarded as one of the most important defenders.[On November 9, 2024, he made his La Liga debut for Real Madrid, coming on as a substitute in a 4–0 victory against Osasuna.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, David Raya, Alex Remiro

Defenders: Pedro Porro, Oscar Mingueza, Robin le Normand, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Raul Asencio, Alejandro Grimaldo, Marc Cucurella

Midfielders: Martin Zubimendi, Marc Casado, Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Merino, Pedri, Alex Baena

Forwards: Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Ferran Torres, Yeremy Pino, Dani Olmo, Ayoze Perez, Bryan Zaragoza, Samuel Aghehowa, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alvaro Morata.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.