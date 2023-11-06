Teenager stabbed to death in Delhi, few suspects rounded up

Nov 06, 2023, 22:45 IST
- Sakshi Post

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) A 17-year-old youth was stabbed to death in West Delhi on Monday, the police said, adding that they have rounded up a few suspects in connection with the murder.

According to the police, at 7:03 p.m. on Monday, a PCR call regarding the matter was received at the Khyala police station following which a team was rushed to the spot.

“The victim was stabbed at around 6:45 p.m. at M Block in Raghubir Nagar,” said a senior police officer.

“Based on the initial probe, certain suspects have been rounded up. A case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Khyala police station,” the officer added.

