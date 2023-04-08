Teenager found dead under mysterious circumstances at banquet hall in Delhi

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) A 19-year-old youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a banquet hall in Delhi's Alipur area, an official said on Saturday, adding that the police have taken one suspect into custody.

The deceased has been identified as Bunty, a native of Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the official, a PCR call was received by the police informing that a youth, who had slept at the Suryadev Rajwara Farms on Friday night, was not giving any response following which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

"At the banquet hall on GT Karnal Road, Bunty's body was found on a sofa in a temporary tent. No visible injury mark was found on the body," a senior police officer said.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased worked with the banquet hall as a temporary electrician. His phone was found missing," the officer said.

The deceased had come to the banquet hall at about 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

"A case of murder has been registered at the Alipur police station. After scanning the CCTV footage, one suspect has been taken into custody and his interrogation is underway," the officer said.

