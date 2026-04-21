Operation Octopus 2.0: Hyderabad Police Arrest 52 in Cyber Fraud Case

In a major breakthrough against financial crimes, the Hyderabad Police carried out a large-scale operation named “Operation Octopus 2.0” on April 19, 2026. The crackdown led to the arrest of 52 individuals, including 32 bank employees, for their alleged role in a widespread cyber fraud network operating across multiple states.

Nationwide Raids Across Nine States

The operation was executed simultaneously across nine states, including Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Karnataka, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Bihar. A total of 16 special police teams were deployed to conduct coordinated raids.

According to officials, the aim was to expose and dismantle the link between insiders in the banking system and organised cybercriminal groups.

Key Accused in the Case

Investigators identified different roles within the fraud network:

Bank officials (32 individuals): Accused of deliberately ignoring KYC rules to create fake accounts

Mule account holders (5 individuals): Provided their bank details for illegal transactions

Middlemen (5 individuals): Acted as intermediaries between bank staff and cybercrime operators

These individuals allegedly played a critical role in enabling fraudulent activities on a large scale.

How the Fraud Network Functioned

The investigation by the Cyber Crime Police Station revealed a sophisticated system involving more than 350 bank accounts. These accounts were used to channel money obtained through various scams, including:

Fake investment schemes promising high returns

Fraudulent trading platforms

“Digital arrest” scams, where victims were threatened and forced to transfer money

Authorities linked these accounts to nearly 850 cybercrime cases across the country, highlighting the widespread nature of the operation.

Financial Impact of the Scam

Police estimates suggest that the network facilitated fraud worth around ₹150 crore, affecting victims nationwide. The use of multiple accounts made it difficult to trace the money flow, allowing criminals to operate for an extended period.

From Operation Octopus 1 to 2.0

This operation builds on the earlier Operation Octopus 1, conducted in February 2026, which saw raids in 16 states and the arrest of over 100 suspects.

In the latest phase, the focus shifted to bank insiders, whose involvement made it easier for cybercriminals to bypass safeguards and move illicit funds.

Police Action and Ongoing Investigation

The operation was conducted under the supervision of senior cybercrime officials, including DCP-level leadership. Authorities are now working closely with national agencies to track down the main masterminds behind the fraud.

Officials have stressed that without the support of insiders, such large-scale financial crimes would be much harder to execute.

Public Advisory

Police have urged citizens to remain cautious and avoid falling for:

Unknown investment opportunities promising unrealistic returns

Calls or messages claiming “digital arrest” or legal threats

People are advised to verify information before transferring money and report suspicious activities immediately.

Conclusion

Operation Octopus 2.0 marks one of the most significant crackdowns on cyber-enabled financial fraud in recent times. By targeting both criminals and insiders within the banking system, authorities have taken a strong step toward curbing organised cybercrime in India.

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