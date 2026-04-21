Telangana RTC Strike Likely Tomorrow, Talks Underway

Hyderabad: Tension is building across Telangana as employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation move closer to launching a strike. Sources indicate that a final decision could be taken within the next 24 hours, raising concerns about disruption to public transport services statewide.

The state government is expected to hold fresh discussions with the RTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) later today in an attempt to resolve the situation. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has already conducted multiple review meetings with senior RTC officials to assess the demands and explore possible solutions.

While some of the workers’ demands are said to have received a positive response, there is still no clear decision on key issues. These include the long-pending demand to merge RTC with the state government and the restoration of trade unions, which remain major points of disagreement.

With uncertainty continuing, commuters across Telangana are worried about potential inconvenience if bus services are halted. The outcome of today’s talks is likely to play a crucial role in deciding whether the strike will go ahead or be called off.