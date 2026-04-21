Love Insurance Kompany OTT Release: When and Where to Watch LIK

The Tamil sci-fi romantic entertainer Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) is gearing up for its digital release after its theatrical run. Starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, the film has created buzz with its unique futuristic concept.

According to the latest updates, the film’s OTT rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video, making it the official streaming partner.

While an exact release date has not been officially announced yet, reports suggest that the movie is likely to premiere on OTT around mid-May 2026, following the usual post-theatrical release window.

Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film is set in a futuristic world where love is managed through a technology-driven system. The story explores a unique idea of insuring relationships through a digital platform, blending romance with science fiction elements.

The film hit theatres on April 10, 2026, after multiple delays and has been drawing attention for its fresh concept and performances.

With its OTT release approaching, Love Insurance Kompany is expected to reach a wider audience, especially those who missed it in cinemas. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the official streaming date announcement from the makers.