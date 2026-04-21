April 22 Bank Holiday or not in India?

As the midweek approaches, many customers are checking whether Wednesday, April 22, 2026, is a bank holiday or a normal working day. Here’s a clear update.

Are Banks Closed on April 22, 2026?

No, April 22, 2026, is not a bank holiday in India.

There are no major festivals, public observances, or official notifications scheduled for this date. As per the holiday framework followed by the Reserve Bank of India, banks will remain open and function as usual.

Public sector banks will operate normally

Private banks will follow standard working hours

All branch services will be available

State-Wise Bank Holiday Status

Bank holidays can vary depending on regional festivals or local events. However, for April 22, 2026:

Andhra Pradesh – Banks open

Telangana – Banks open

Tamil Nadu – Banks open

Karnataka – Banks open

Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal – Banks open

Why There Might Be Confusion

People often get confused due to:

Recent holidays earlier in April (such as April 14)

Weekend closures (second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays)

However, April 22 falls on a Wednesday with no linked holiday, making it a regular banking day.

Digital Banking Services Continue

Even on holidays, customers can access:

Mobile banking apps

Internet banking

ATMs and UPI services

These services remain available 24/7.

Conclusion

April 22, 2026, is a normal working day for banks across India. Customers can visit branches and carry out transactions without any holiday-related interruptions.