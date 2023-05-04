Teams coming from Delhi to spread communal & caste violence in Bengal: Mamata

Kolkata, May 4 (IANS) Different teams from Delhi are coming to West Bengal to stoke communal and caste violence in the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Thursday.

"Attempts are on to trigger violence at places like Kaliachak, Kaliaganj and Gazole. A 25-member team from Delhi is visiting these places and holding meetings. Besides stoking communal violence, they are also trying to create tension among the people belonging to different castes.

"Some of them are also offering money to the minority youths for indulging in nefarious activities. People do not want riots, only some immoral political leaders prefer riots," the Chief Minister said while addressing an administrative review meeting in Malda on Thursday.

She also expressed doubts over the role of the Border Security Force (BSF) in the recent killing of Ranjbangshi youth Mrityunjay Burman (33) near the India-Bangladesh border adjacent to Kaliaganj in North Dinajpur district.

While the opposition BJP has claimed that Burman was killed in police firing, Banerjee hinted at foul play in the matter.

"What I heard is that the village where the youth was killed is totally under the control of BSF, which can now operate up to 50 km within the international border. Who fired the bullet? From where was it fired? All that needs to be investigated," Banerjee said.

Bengal BJP spokesman Samik Bhattacharya, meanwhile, strongly criticised the Chief Minister for doubting the BSF.

"This is not the first time that the Chief Minister and her party leaders have tried to malign the BSF personnel, who secure our borders. She is only encouraging criminalisation through such comments," Bhattacharya said.

