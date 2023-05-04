Passengers left in lurch in Jaipur after cancellation of Go First flights

Jaipur, May 4 (IANS) Like all other airports in the country, the Jaipur airport is also facing the impact after Wadia group-owned Go First airline suspended all its flights for three days from May 3 to May 9, resulting in suspension of flights from here to Goa, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

On Tuesday, the airline had said that it has filed for insolvency resolution as it can no longer continue to meet its financial obligations, blaming US company Pratt & Whitney's "faulty engines" for grounding of 50 per cent of its fleet.

According to the Jaipur airport administration, the airline had given a letter announcing suspension of flight operations from the airport from May 3 to May 5, which it extended to May 9 on Thursday.

"Due to operational reasons, Go First flights are cancelled until May 9, 2023. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request the customers to visit https://bit.ly/42ab9la for more info. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us," the airline tweeted.

The company operates daily flights from Jaipur to Goa, Mumbai and Bengaluru. According to airport sources, more than 400 passengers fly to these cities every day, who are now facing problems due to cancellation of flights. Due to this, the demand for tickets has increased in other airlines.

The chief of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Vikram Dev Dutt, on Thursday directed Go First to provide refunds to the passengers who have booked tickets on the airline's cancelled flights within the time frame prescribed by the airline regulations.

