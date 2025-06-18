‘A team of Pakistan’: BJP tears into Congress over distorted map

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a fresh attack on the Congress party on Wednesday, claiming that its latest act of playing with the nation’s boundaries has shown its true colours and also its deep affinity for the neighbouring nation.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari demanded that the Congress come clean on its intentions and also explain why it shared an 'altered' map of Jammu and Kashmir, deeply hurting the sentiments of countrymen.

The fresh row broke out after the Congress party allegedly shared a distorted map of Pakistan on its official X handle, which showed Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as it’s part.

The BJP spokesperson was quick to take note of the fiasco and rained barbs on the grand old party. He also shared a screenshot of the Congress social media handle, sharing the controversial map. The particular video post, however, now stands deleted from the party’s X handle.

“The Congress party has once again exposed its true colours — this time by posting an official communication that uses Pakistan’s distorted map showing Jammu & Kashmir,” wrote Pradeep Bhandari on X.

“Congress party must answer – does it get videos edited from Pakistan?” he asked.

He further said that such a vile act by the grand old party is not an oversight but rather a calculated step, and hence, this shows its true colours.

“Let there be no confusion. This wasn’t some casual oversight. It was a calculated move — echoing a mindset that dates back decades,” he further said.

Claiming that Congress was acting as ‘A team of Pakistan’, he alleged that the party’s pro-Pakistan stand is nothing new and it was evident even during its former regimes and cited annexation of PoK as an example of its complicity.

“Congress’ true colour is only being in pro-Pakistan, it has shown that what Jawaharlal Nehru did was gifting PoK to Pakistan was not a mistake - it was deliberate. Congress is A team of Pakistan!” he remarked, taking a sharp jibe at the party.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.