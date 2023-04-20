Teachers' scam: Spokespersons of BJP and central agencies are same, says Kuntal Ghosh

Kolkata, April 20 (IANS) Kuntal Ghosh, the expelled youth Trinamool Congress leader arrested in connection with the multi-crore scam in the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in the state-run schools in West Bengal, claimed on Thursday that the spokespersons of the BJP and the central agencies are the same.

"The spokespersons of the BJP and the central agencies are the same. So, you can understand where the investigation is heading to," Ghosh told mediapersons after coming out of a special court where he was presented for hearing on Thursday.

This is not the first time that Ghosh has made such an allegation against the central agencies. Earlier, he had accused the central agencies of putting pressure on him to name Trinamool Congress' national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the case.

He had also sent a letters on this count to the judge of a special court and to a local police station.

Tapas Mondal, a middleman arrested in the same scam, was also presented before the court on Thursday.

Speaking to mediapersons, Mondal claimed that Kuntal Ghosh had used the name of Abhishek Banerjee to collect crores of rupees.

"Previously I had said that Kuntal Ghosh was involved in a game of Rs 100 crore. Now I have heard that the game involved Rs 500 crore. He had exploited the name of Abhishek Banerjee to collect this money. Now the same amount is being operated in hawala trade," Mondal claimed.

Commenting on Ghosh's allegations against the central agencies, Mondal claimed that these are nothing but a "new drama" being enacted by the expelled youth Trinamool leader.

