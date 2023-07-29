Teacher shot dead in Gurugram 

Gurugram, July 29 (IANS) Four unidentified assailants on Friday gunned down a private institute teacher in Farrukhnagar's Yakubpur area in Gurugram, the police said.

The deceased, Prashant Malik, was returning from the institute along with his female colleague on his motorcycle when the four assailants on two bikes shot at him and escaped.

According to the police, Prashant Malik, originally a resident of Jhajjar, was a teacher at 'Global Institute'.

Kusum, a resident of Charkhi Dadri, was also a teacher at the same institute.

"When Prashant reached near Yakubpur, four miscreants who came on two bikes stopped him and pointed weapons at Prashant. After this, Kusum panicked and ran to the other side of the road. Prashant died on the spot," a police officer said.

An FIR had been registered and the police were looking for the attackers.

The police said it appeared to be a case of old enmity.

