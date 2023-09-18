TDP MPs protest near Gandhi statue in Parliament over Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs on Monday staged a protest in the Parliament premises near Mahatma Gandhi’s statue against the arrest of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The TDP MPs raised slogans and called Naidu's arrest illegal. They said he was being kept in prison without any evidence.

The TDP MPs also said that the central government should take note of the situation in Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP supremo was arrested by Andhra Pradesh CID last week in multi-crore Skill Development Corporation scam.

A court in Vijayawada sent him to judicial custody for 14 days. Naidu is currently lodged in Rajahmundry Central Jail.

Condemning his 'illegal' arrest, the TDP cadres have been staging protests across Andhra Pradesh for the last six days.

