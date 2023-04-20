Task force to identify non-indigenous settlers in Nagaland's Dimapur

Dimapur (Nagaland), April 20 (IANS) A Joint Task Force, comprising officials of district administration and police officers would be constituted soon for implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, and identify the non-indigenous settlers as well as those who entered Dimapur after November 21,1979, an official said on Thursday.

A district administration official said "non-local people and non-Nagas who settled in Dimpur or entered the state's commercial hub after November 21, 1979 will have to possess ILP".

"If the non-indigenous settlers have no ILP, they will have to compulsorily obtain the document from the competent authority or from the Deputy Commissioner's office within 30 days," the official said.

Dimapur Deputy Commissioner Sachin Jaiswal has recently held a meeting with all the key stakeholders and discussed issues related to the ILP.

The Deputy Commissioner held the meeting following the media reports of a large number of "illegal immigrants" living in Dimapur.

The Deputy Commissioner has told the district officials and police officers to inform non-indigenous persons living in Dimapur district since November 21, 1979 that they should possess ILP and a person passing through Dimapur to other states as a passenger must have a valid ticket and other documents.

An official said on violation of the DC's order, penal action would be initiated against the non-indigenous people as per the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873.

Various organisations and NGOs are agitating in several northeastern states for proper implementation of the ILP system.

The North East Students' Organisation, an apex body of eight student bodies, has been demanding the implementation of the ILP system in the entire northeastern region to safeguard the interests of the indigenous people.

The ILP had been in force in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram.

The main aim of the ILP system is to check the settlement of other Indian nationals in these states to protect the native population. Protection is also extended to the indigenous people with regard to land, jobs and other facilities.

The ILP under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873 is an official travel document that allows an Indian citizen to visit the ILP enforced state and areas for a limited period and with a specific purpose.

