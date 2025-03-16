Tantrapeethadhishwar Aniket Shastri Maharaj calls for removal of Aurangzeb's Tomb

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Tantrapeethadhishwar Aniket Shastri Maharaj of Trimbakeshwar on Sunday raised a strong objection against the presence of Aurangzeb’s tomb in Maharashtra and called for its removal.

He highlighted the Mughal ruler's cruelty, particularly towards the Maratha king Sambhaji Maharaj, and demanded the immediate removal of the tomb, which he deemed unfit for the state.

Shastri Maharaj, in his address, emphasised the violence and brutality committed by Aurangzeb during his reign, specifically highlighting the suffering of the Marathas and the brutal treatment of King Sambhaji Maharaj.

He stated that the tomb of such a cruel leader should have no place in Maharashtra.

Speaking out about his concerns, Shastri Maharaj said, “I urge the Maharashtra government that there is no need for Aurangzeb’s tomb in Maharashtra. His grave should be demolished immediately. He was a cruel ruler, violent, and a societal disruptor. He caused immense suffering to all Hindus."

"He tortured our beloved Sambhaji Maharaj. Not only that, but Aurangzeb also killed his own father and brother in a barbaric manner. Such a violent individual has no place in Maharashtra, and his tomb must be destroyed. For this cause, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, and others have extended their support to us, and we demand the Maharashtra government take immediate action," he added.

He also said that if this is not done, then all Hindutva followers, including the supporters of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dharmveer Sambhaji Maharaj, would raise their voices in unity.

Shastri Maharaj’s statements have stirred up a heated debate, with strong reactions from various factions.

The call to remove Aurangzeb’s tomb is gaining momentum, with various Hindu organisations, including Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, supporting the cause.

The Maharashtra government has yet to respond to the demand.

