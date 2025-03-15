Tamil Nadu to get Rs 1,112 crore electronics clusters as India boosts manufacturing: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Chennai, March 15 (IANS) Union Minister for Electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday announced the development of two major Electronics Manufacturing Clusters in Tamil Nadu.

These clusters, with an approved investment of Rs 1,112 crore, will be established at Pillai Pakkam and Manallur.

The initiative aims to strengthen India’s position in the global Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector.

The announcement was made during the inauguration of Zetwerk Electronics' new manufacturing facility in Chennai.

"Spread across 15 acres, this facility will play a key role in boosting Tamil Nadu’s electronics manufacturing industry and supporting India’s ambition of achieving a $500 billion ESDM market," Minister Vaishnaw said.

The Union Minister also highlighted how Tamil Nadu has emerged as a major hub for electronics manufacturing, benefiting from increased government support and a railway budget exceeding Rs 6,000 crore.

"India’s electronics manufacturing sector is growing rapidly. Thanks to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are positioning India as a global manufacturing hub. Tamil Nadu is a key beneficiary of this growth," he added.

According to Tamil Nadu's Industries Minister, Dr T.R.B. Rajaa, the state accounts for 36 per cent of India’s electronics exports.

He expressed confidence that such investments will help the state achieve its target of $100 billion in annual electronics exports.

The new Chennai facility will focus on manufacturing control boards for home appliances and IT hardware.

It is equipped with advanced production capabilities, including Surface-Mount Technology (SMT) lines, Manual Insertion (MI) lines, and rigorous testing processes.

Once fully operational, the facility will employ around 1,200 skilled professionals, according to a statement.

Zetwerk CEO & Co-founder Amrit Acharya described the new factory as a step towards making India a global manufacturing powerhouse.

"This facility will enhance India's high-value electronics manufacturing capabilities and contribute to global supply chains," he said.

"We are committed to innovation, sustainability, and workforce development," Acharya added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.