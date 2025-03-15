Want to remind Owaisi, his followers about history: Sanjay Nishad on AIMIM chief's Holi remarks

Lucknow, March 15 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister and NISHAD Party leader Sanjay Nishad has sharply criticised Asaduddin Owaisi, the AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP, in response to the latter’s recent statements regarding the Muslim community's strength and its response to Holi celebrations. Nishad accused Owaisi of distorting history and delivering divisive messages.

Sanjay Nishad slammed Owaisi for claiming to be a "pahalwan" (warrior), asserting that such statements were not only irresponsible but failed to recognise the true history of India's Partition.

Speaking with IANS, Sanjay Nishad said, "India was divided on the basis of religion. Those who followed religion moved to Pakistan, but those who cherished India’s culture, traditions, and heritage stayed in India."

"I want to remind Owaisi and his followers about their history -- how many were forced to convert at the point of a sword. Many changed their religion out of fear, but my ancestors accepted death rather than submit to conversion. I am immensely proud of their courage," he added.

Nishad's comments were a direct response to Owaisi’s recent speech in Hyderabad, where he asserted the community's strength, claiming Muslims would not "run" and were not "cowards."

Owaisi’s comments came after officials suggested that Muslims stay indoors or cover themselves during Holi celebrations to avoid being coloured, sparking outrage in some quarters.

Owaisi said, "Those who migrated to Pakistan were cowards. We will not run. We are not cowards. Who is anyone to tell us what we can and cannot do?" He was also responding to a remark by the Uttar Pradesh Circle Officer, who had advised Muslims to stay inside during Holi if they didn’t want to be coloured.

Nishad, however, rejected Owaisi’s divisive rhetoric, saying that India’s true strength lies in its rich cultural history and that those who left the country during Partition are now seeking to return.

He emphasised that the Indian Muslim community, despite challenges, had benefited under the current NDA government, as evidenced by their support in elections.

Nishad further accused those exploiting communal divides of being responsible for rising poverty and unemployment in the nation.

"In the past, during the Partition, people were given a choice. Those who went to Pakistan now cry to return, but they are the ones who abandoned the values of this land," Nishad said.

"Our ancestors were resilient, and we are working to improve our country’s economic status, not create divisions," he concluded.

