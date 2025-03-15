Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal defends 'One Nation, One Election' as poll reform

Jaipur, March 15 (IANS) Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, on Saturday, defended the concept of "One Nation, One Election", addressing concerns raised by some political parties that it threatens federalism.

Speaking on the issue, Union Minister Meghwal questioned the Opposition's stance, stating, "When Lok Sabha and Assembly elections were held simultaneously in 1952, 1957, 1962, and 1967, was that not an attack on the federal structure? Elections were conducted smoothly back then without any issues. Now, with PM Modi bringing improvements, why should it not be considered an election reform?"

His remarks come amid an ongoing debate over the feasibility and impact of synchronising elections across the country, a proposal that has been actively discussed by the Central government.

Minister Meghwal, who came to attend the inauguration of the new Law Building (Academic Block-3) at the Manipal University in Jaipur, said: "The new criminal justice system implemented on July 1, 2024, includes many important aspects related to spiritual and moral values. Keeping this in mind, value-based education should also be an important part of the educational institutions. Manipal University has taken a step in this direction, I have come to Jaipur to attend this session."

India’s democratic framework thrives on the vibrancy of its electoral process, enabling citizens to actively shape governance at every level.

Since independence, more than 400 elections to the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies have showcased the Election Commission of India’s commitment to fairness and transparency.

However, the fragmented and frequent nature of elections has sparked discussions on the need for a more efficient system. This has led to the resurgence of interest in the concept of "One Nation, One Election."

The idea, also known as simultaneous elections, proposes aligning the election cycles of the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. This would allow voters to cast their ballots for both tiers of government on the same day in their constituencies, though voting could still occur in phases across the country.

By synchronising these electoral timelines, the approach aims to address logistical challenges, reduce costs, and minimise disruptions caused by frequent elections.

