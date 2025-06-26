Tamil actor Krishna arrested in drug case

Chennai, June 26 (IANS) Tamil actor Krishna Kulasekaran was arrested in connection with a drug abuse and trafficking investigation on Thursday.

Krishna was questioned on Wednesday, following fresh leads that emerged from the interrogation of other suspects, including actor Srikanth and an alleged drug peddler.

According to Chennai Police sources, Krishna's name came up during the questioning of actor Srikanth, who was detained earlier this week by the Nungambakkam Police.

Srikanth reportedly told investigators that Krishna was a frequent attendee at private parties in Chennai where drugs, particularly cocaine, were consumed.

Along with Krishna, the police also arrested a suspected drug dealer named Kevin. This brings the total number of arrests in the case to four.

Among the others held is Prasad, a former AIADMK IT wing functionary, who is allegedly linked to both the drug network and a recent pub brawl in Chennai that first drew the attention of law enforcement.

The case, which began with the arrest of a man named Pradeep - believed to be a primary supplier of narcotics - has widened into a potential drug racket involving Kollywood celebrities and political aides.

Pradeep allegedly supplied drugs to Prasad, leading to a chain of revelations during police interrogation.

Prashanth, another key accused in the case, claimed that actor Srikanth paid Rs 12,000 for cocaine during the filming of Theengarai and that both Srikanth and Krishna were regular participants at drug-fueled parties.

Sources confirmed that Chennai Police conducted a two-hour search operation at Krishna’s residence in Besant Nagar before taking him into custody.

Krishna, the younger brother of renowned filmmaker Vishnu Vardhan, had allegedly evaded earlier police summons and reportedly fled to Kerala to avoid arrest. Authorities subsequently formed four special teams to track him down.

After his arrest, Krishna denied using narcotics, stating, "I am not addicted to drugs. I suffer from heart and stomach ailments, so I cannot consume such substances."

