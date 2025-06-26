Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: After 9-day investigation, Meghalaya SIT departs Indore

Indore, June 26 (IANS) After extensive searches and investigation in connection with Raja Raghuvanshi's murder case for nine days, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Meghalaya Police left from Indore, police sources here requesting anonymity told IANS on Thursday.

The SIT flew to Meghalaya with materials, including a country-made pistol recovered from a drain from Indore on Wednesday, and three persons Silome James (property broker), Balvir Ahirwar (security guard) and Lokendra Tomar (flat owner) were arrested from different parts of Madhya Pradesh in the past one week.

These three accused persons have been taken on transit remand to Shillong for a cross examination with the main accused -- Sonam Raghuvanshi, her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha and his three friends, who were arrested between June 8 and 10.

An Indore Police officer said a weapon was suspected to have disappeared along with other items from a flat in the city where Sonam, Raja Raghuvanshi's wife, had stayed for several days after fleeing from Meghalaya following the murder.

Meanwhile, Raja Raghuvanshi's brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi said that he came to know that Meghalaya Police have recovered a pistol and laptop along with a mobile phone during the investigation.

"I came to know through the media that a pistol has been recovered, either from a bag or near the drain, along with a laptop or mobile. We are hopeful that these recoveries would bring some more clarity in the case," Vipin Raghuvanshi said while talking to IANS on Thursday.

Speaking about Sonam's brother Govind, who is continuously appearing in media and saying that he stands with Raja's family and wants justice for Raja, Vipin said that he (Govind) should demand death punishment for his sister.

"My question is: if he truly believes his sister has done wrong and she is accused in this case and if he really stands with us, then why isn't he openly demanding strict punishment for her?" Vipin Raghuvanshi said.

Raja Raghuvanshi, who married Sonam on May 11, went missing on May 23 during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

His mutilated body was found in a deep gorge in Sohra area of Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district on June 2.

The Meghalaya Police believe that the recovery of the firearm and ammunition has confirmed their suspicion about the kind of planning that went into this chilling and well-planned murder.

During these nine days (between June 17 and 25) investigation in Indore, the Meghalaya Police carried searches at several places in Indore.

The SIT had also visited Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi's families and had discussion about Sonam's behaviour before and after marriage with Raja Raghuvanshi.

