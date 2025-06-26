Dating App Bumble to Lay Off 30% of Employees, Eyes $40 Million in Savings

Dating app Bumble has now joined the list of tech companies laying off employees. According to reports, Bumble is planning to cut its workforce by 30% — which amounts to about 240 employees. Bumble’s stock saw a 25% surge following the announcement.

It is understood that Bumble is downsizing in an effort to stabilize after a decline in its market value.

The dating platform has described the move as a necessary step to pave the way for long-term growth. Reports indicate that the restructuring will involve a one-time investment of around $13 million to $18 million, and is expected to generate annual cost savings of $40 million.

Speaking to the media, a Bumble spokesperson called the layoffs a difficult but necessary decision for the company’s growth.

The spokesperson further emphasized that the company’s priority is to move forward with a strategy that aligns with user needs while ensuring sustained growth.

The expected savings will reportedly be used to boost product innovation and strengthen Bumble’s technology infrastructure. The company has stated that the restructuring will help it remain competitive in the rapidly evolving online dating market.