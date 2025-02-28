Tamannaah Bhatia to take action against cryptocurrency fraud rumors

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has denied rumors linking her to a cryptocurrency fraud case, calling them "fake, misleading, and false."

In a statement, she urged the media to refrain from circulating such reports and confirmed that her team is investigating the matter to take appropriate action. Several reports have suggested that the actress is involved in a Rs 2.4 crore cryptocurrency fraud case in Puducherry.

Refuting these reports, Tamannaah said, “It has come to my attention that rumors are being circulated alleging my involvement and dealing with cryptocurrency. I’d like to request my friends in the media not to circulate any such fake, misleading, and false reports and rumors. In the meantime, my team is looking into the same to initiate appropriate action.”

On Friday, it was reported that the 'Baahubali' actress and Kajal Aggarwal might be questioned by Puducherry Police in connection with the fraud case. According to reports, a complaint was filed by Puducherry resident Ashokan, who claimed that a Coimbatore-based company defrauded him and 10 others of ₹2.4 crore after convincing them to invest in a cryptocurrency scheme.

The complainant stated that he attended the company's launch event in 2022, where Tamannaah was present, as well as a subsequent event in Mahabaleshwar attended by Kajal. The police reportedly requested clarification from the actresses, though no official statement has been released by the authorities.

As per reports, investors at the event were allegedly given cars worth between Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 1 crore. These lavish gifts raised concerns about the legitimacy of the investment scheme, prompting many to question the company's authenticity.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah's most recent appearance was in the Netflix movie “Sikandar Ka Mukaddar,” where she starred alongside Avinash Tiwary and Jimmy Sheirgill. She is next set to appear in the horror thriller “Odela 2,” in which she plays the role of a sadhvi.

