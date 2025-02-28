Jan Aushadhi Kendras in Narmada revolutionise healthcare with affordable, high-quality medicines

Narmada (Gujarat), Feb 28 (IANS) In the heart of Gujarat's Narmada district, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Rajpipla has been changing lives for the past four years by providing access to high-quality, low-cost medicines. What began to be seen sceptically has now become a trusted source for thousands of locals who rely on affordable healthcare.

When the Kendra first opened, many residents doubted the efficacy of the medicines available, assuming that lower prices meant lower quality. However, as the community began to use the medicines, these doubts quickly dissolved. Not only are the medicines provided at a fraction of the cost, but they are also as effective as their branded counterparts. For example, medications that would typically cost Rs 100 in the market are available at the Jan Aushadhi Kendra for as little as Rs 15 to Rs 20, covering a wide range of health conditions including blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol.

IANS spoke to some beneficiaries and customers who purchased the medicines at these kendras. All they were found quite happy and satisfied in terms of the quality and price of the medicines being provided at the centres.

Mukesh Patel, a long-time beneficiary, shared his experience: "I've been getting my medicines here for the last two years, and the difference in price is astonishing. The quality is the same as what I would get at a branded pharmacy but at a much lower price. For example, the medicines I used to buy for my diabetes and cholesterol cost almost one-fourth the price here. It's incredibly affordable, and I've seen no difference in the results. The government’s support makes it even more convenient for us."

Jaikishan Chawda, another local who regularly visits the Kendra, spoke of the savings he's experienced. "I get my BP medicine here for about fifteen rupees, compared to the much higher price in the market. The quality is excellent, and the savings are significant. I always tell others to come here because it's just as effective as the expensive alternatives. It's truly a game-changer for those of us on a budget."

Krunal Singh Rawalji, the shopkeeper who has been running the Kendra at the government hospital for nearly four years, explained how the initiative benefits the community.

"We offer a wide range of medicines, including those for blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, and heart conditions, all at 70-80 per cent lower prices than in the market. People from about twenty to thirty nearby villages come here, and many from the surrounding areas also rely on our Kendra for their medicines. The quality is identical to what you'd get at other pharmacies but at a much lower price. It's helping so many families save money while getting the care they need."

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana aims to provide affordable, high-quality medicines while also promoting awareness about generic medicines. Across India, these Kendras are making a tangible impact, and people from all walks of life are benefiting from the availability of essential medicines at such affordable prices.

