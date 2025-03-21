Tamannaah Bhatia opens up on nepotism debate and fans' support at Zee Cine Awards 2025 event

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) At the Zee Cine Awards 2025 press conference, actress Tamannaah Bhatia addressed the ongoing nepotism debate, offering a candid perspective on the subject.

Reflecting on her journey in the industry, Tamannaah questioned the labels given to individuals based on their backgrounds, stating, "What do they call people like me?" She shared her thoughts on how those from a filmy background are called nepo kids and non-filmy ones are often labeled as "outsiders.” While actors like her are termed "fan-made."

Addressing the media at an event, the Baahubali actress stated, “What do they call people like me? Those with a film background are called "nepo" kids, and those from outside are called "outsiders." So, what do they call people like me? I've figured it out — they call us “fan-made.”

Speaking about the Zee Cine Awards, Tamannaah added, "It’s only the beginning of the year, but it has already been creatively exciting—balancing different industries, exploring unique roles, and breaking stereotypes. Through it all, the unwavering love from my fans has been my biggest strength. Zee Cine Awards, with FANtertainment, truly celebrates this bond between artists and their fans, and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

The press conference for the 23rd Zee Cine Awards 2025 was a star-studded event. Celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Tamannaah, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Vaani Kapoor reflected on their most cherished moments from past editions of the Zee Cine Awards.

Kartik Aaryan shared, “This year has been all about pushing my limits—be it exploring genres like biopic, or horror and comedy. Every role I take on is a chance to connect with my audience and fans, and their love is my biggest motivation. Zee Cine Awards' FANtertainment theme is special because it truly celebrates this connection—where fans don’t just watch cinema, they live it with us. I’m excited to be here and celebrate this beautiful bond.”

Vaani Kapoor mentioned, “I am humbled and forever grateful for the unwavering love and support from my fans and audiences. With an exciting year ahead, I look forward to giving my audiences something truly special and refreshing. Zee Cine Awards' FANtertainment celebrates the magic of cinema and the unbreakable bond between cinema and its fans. I am thrilled to be a part of this celebration and share this incredible experience with everyone.”

The grand and star-studded 23rd Zee Cine Awards 2025 will take place on 17th May at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai. The dazzling event will be broadcast live and will soon premiere on Zee Cinema, Zee TV, and ZEE5.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.