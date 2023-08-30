Take steps to release Rs 10,000 crore relief of flood-hit farmers, says Sukhbir Badal

Sangrur, Aug 30 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Badal on Wednesday asked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to take necessary steps to release Rs 10,000 crore compensation to farmers, farm labourers and people who suffered damage to their properties in the floods.

The SAD President was talking with the media after visiting the residence of farmer Pritam Singh, who died during a police action at Mander Kalan village in Sangrur district, Badal demanded the Chief Minister and all police officials responsible for this act should be charged with murder.

He also condemned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for using brutal means to suppress democratic agitations, including those of farmers and youth. “AAP is a product of the movement against corruption and is now suppressing democratic rights of the people of Punjab.”

Speaking about denial of compensation to farmers for losses in the floods, Badal said the Chief Minister had bragged that he had Rs 9,600 crore with him under the disaster relief fund but has only lately realised that he has not fulfilled the criteria to use the funds.

The Chief Minister did not get the damage assessed by any Central team and also did not approach the Union government or the Prime Minister to relax conditions for release of the funds to the flood-hit victims.

“It is because of this that the government has failed to release fair compensation to the flood hit.”

He said the release of Rs 186 crore compensation was akin to sprinkling salt on the wounds of farmers. Badal also castigated the Chief Minister for pegging the loss in the recent floods to Rs 1,500 crore when independent sources had pegged the same at Rs 10,000 crore.

“This is the first time in the history of the state that a Chief Minister is under-valuing the loss suffered by the state and denying fair compensation to the peasantry.”

Asserting that the AAP government could not run away from its responsibility to farmers and farm labourers, Badal demanded release of compensation at the rate of Rs 50,000 per acre to farmers whose paddy crop was destroyed in the floods and a flat compensation of Rs 20,000 each to all farm labourers.

He said those whose houses had been damaged should be given Rs 2 lakh each.

