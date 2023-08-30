Mahendragiri warships: The last project will be launched on Friday

New Delhi, 30 August (IANS) Mahendragiri warships project, will be launched on 1 September. Mahendragiri, named after a mountain peak in Eastern Ghats located in Odisha, is the seventh ship of the Project 17A Frigates.

These warships are follow-ons of the Project 17 Class Frigates (Shivalik Class), with improved stealth features, advanced weapons and sensors and platform management systems, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said this on Wednesday.

Ministry of Defence said that the newly christened Mahendragiri is a technologically advanced warship and stands as a symbol of India's determination to embrace its rich naval heritage, while propelling itself towards a future of indigenous defence capabilities.

Under the Project 17A programme, a total of four ships by M/s MDL and three ships by M/s GRSE are under construction. The first six ships of the project have been launched so far by MDL & GRSE, between 2019-2023, the Defence Ministry official added.

According to the MoD, project 17A ships have been designed in-house by Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau, the pioneer organisation for all warship design activities. Aligning with the country's resolute commitment to 'Aatma Nirbharata', a substantial 75 per cent of the orders for equipment and systems of Project 17A ships have been ordered on indigenous firms, including Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), official added.

The Ministry of Defence said that the launch of Mahendragiri is an apt testament to the incredible progress our Nation has made in building a self-reliant naval force.

Mahendragiri, the last Project 17A Frigate, will be launched by Dr Sudesh Dhankhar, wife of Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, at M/s Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Mumbai on 01 Sep 23, the ministry official added.

