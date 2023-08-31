Take Rahul Gandhi to Balasaheb Thackeray memorial, demands BJP MLA

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Ruling alliance Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Nitesh N. Rane on Thursday dared the Shiv Sena (UBT) to "take Rahul Gandhi to the memorial of Balasaheb Thackeray" the party’s founder-patriarch, at Shivaji Maharaj Park.

Slamming Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut’s adulatory remarks on the Congress MP, Rane Jr. – son of Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane – said that Rahul Gandhi had insulted the great revolutionary Vinayak D. alias Swatantryaveer Savarkar several times, and also the founder of Shiv Sena the late Balasaheb Thackeray.

"Now, the Shiv Sena (UBT) is running after the same Rahul Gandhi… I challenge Sanjay Raut to take him to the memorial of Balasaheb Thackeray and offer his respects there instead of promoting him," said Nitesh Rane.

The Congress and Sena (UBT) has not yet reacted to Nitesh Rane’s comments yet, but several other BJP leaders joined to lambast the INDIA block gathering.

Some BJP leaders termed the INDIA effort as 'ghamendia' (arrogant) meeting of disgruntled leaders with a one-point agenda to oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but they would never succeed.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) President and ex-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is hosting the INDIA Conclave with around 100 leaders from 28 national opposition parties, scheduled at a suburban luxury hotel on Friday.

The leaders shall chart out their united strategy for fighting the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections and hope to dislodge the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre.

