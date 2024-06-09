T20 World Cup: Toss in India-Pakistan Group A match delayed due to slight rain

New York, June 9 (IANS) The toss for the highly-anticipated India-Pakistan Group A clash in the Men’s T20 World Cup has been delayed due to slight rain at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

It is also said that the pitch inspection will happen at 10:15am local time, which translates to 7:45pm IST. Visuals from New York white covers being firmly on the square, while both teams started to do light warm-ups.

The weather forecast in New York for Sunday had predicted slight showers in the run-up to the match. India have a 6-1 head-to-head record against Pakistan in Men’s T20 World Cup meetings.

The last five T20 World Cup games between the two teams have been won by the chasing side. India won their opening match against Ireland by eight wickets at New York earlier this week, but Pakistan lost their first game of the competition in a super over defeat to co-hosts USA at Dallas.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, Saim Ayub, Abbas Afridi

