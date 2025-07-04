On Swami Vivekananda’s death anniversary, CM Mamata Banerjee says she follows ‘religion of humanity'

Kolkata, July 4 (IANS) On the occasion of the death anniversary of Swami Vivekananda on Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sent a subtle political message to people of the state to adopt Swamiji’s principle of “religion of humanity” which are not narrowed by the walls of religious beliefs, caste, and class.

Describing Swamiji as a great “monk-patriot”, the Chief Minister made her analysis of why his message of universal brotherhood and peace remained equally relevant in the current situation.

“The Hinduism that Swamiji believed in is the same one I believe in – and that religion says that the religion of humanity is the greatest. Inspired by Swami Vivekananda’s ideals, I wish that the people of Bengal, the people of the country, irrespective of religion, caste, or class, will respect and love one another – this is my desire,” CM Mamata Banerjee said in a statement that she posted on her official X handle on Friday morning.

Political observers feel that through this observation about her desire that people of West Bengal adopt Swamiji’s religious principles, not narrowed by the walls of religious beliefs, caste, and class, the Chief Minister had given a subtle message to the BJP’s constant propaganda about alleged atrocities on Hindus in West Bengal.

In her message, the Chief Minister also provided details of what her government had done to restore and maintain the places of associations of Swamiji and her disciple Margaret Elizabeth Noble a.k.a. Sister Nivedita.

“In reference to Swami Vivekananda, I have worked throughout my life. The monks and nuns of the Mission know of my humble efforts to ensure that Swamiji’s house and Sister Nivedita’s house are handed over to the Ramakrishna Mission and Ramakrishna Sarada Mission. In fact, I have made modest initiatives for the acquisition of two houses associated with Sister Nivedita’s memory – one in Bagbazar, Kolkata, and the other in Darjeeling. The state government also provides an annual grant for the museum located at Swamiji’s house," the Chief Minister claimed.

The state BJP leadership had claimed that while on the one hand, the Chief Minister is speaking about adopting the rich philosophical lessons of Swamiji, on the other hand, monks are subjected to harassment.

“Padma Shree awardee monk Kartik Maharaj, attached to the Murshidabad unit of Bharat Sevashram Sangha, has been recently framed in a false case of rape. Before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, she even accused a section of the monks attached to the Swamiji-founded Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission of acting in a politically biased manner against her," said a member of the BJP's state committee in West Bengal.

