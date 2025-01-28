Suvendu Adhikari's popularity as national campaigner for BJP increasing

Kolkata, Jan 28 (IANS) The popularity of the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, as a national campaigner for the BJP seems to be increasing.

Adhikari is scheduled for a two-day visit to New Delhi from Tuesday to campaign on behalf of the party for the forthcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

BJP sources said Adhikari's sustained campaign in West Bengal over the atrocities on minority Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh in the recent past and the huge mobilisation of the crowd in programmes led by him on this issue, have impressed the party's national leadership and he has become a favourite for national campaigning.

"Although not on a scale like in West Bengal, the problem of settlement of illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators is also there in Delhi to an extent," he said.

In such a situation, Adhikari's campaign programmes in New Delhi will be quite significant," said a state committee member of BJP in West Bengal.

Besides Adhikari, fashion designer-turned-politician and party MLA Agnimitra Paul is also in New Delhi to campaign for the Delhi Assembly polls.

Previously, Adhikari campaigned for the BJP in the Assembly polls in Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Tripura and Chhattisgarh.

Party insiders said that besides participating in the campaigns for Delhi Assembly elections, the leader of the opposition might also have a meeting with the top leadership of the party on the current political situation in West Bengal, especially in the wake of the recent verdict by a special court in Kolkata on the rape and murder of a woman junior doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata within the hospital premises in August last year.

"Like the Bangladesh issue, the leader of the opposition had been persistently campaigning on two other burning issues in the state namely the R. G. Kar rape and murder as well as the recent deaths of a woman and a newborn at a state-run medical college and hospital in West Midnapore allegedly due to administration of expired Ringer's Lactate there," the party's state committee member in West Bengal said.

