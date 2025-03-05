Suspended despite withdrawing my remarks on Aurangzeb: SP leader Abu Azmi speaks out

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) As the Maharashtra Assembly suspended Abu Azmi for the ongoing Budget Session, following his controversial remarks about Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, the under fire Samajwadi Party (SP) legislator issued a video message to clear the air on the raging row. Yesterday also, he told the press that his remarks on Aurangzeb were not a statement but a reaction to Assam CM drawing parallel between Rahul Gandhi and the Mughal invader.

The beleaguered SP leader said that he was suspended from the Assembly despite him withdrawing the controversial statement.

“I’ve just learned that I’ve been suspended from the Assembly for the remainder of this session. When I spoke about a historical figure, I did not disrespect any leader or insult anyone. My comments on Aurangzeb were rooted in history,” Azmi said in a video statement.

Interestingly, the SP leader issued video clarification in the backdrop of a portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji, whose legacy he has been accused of insulting and demeaning by the rival parties.

Azmi reiterated his commitment to the functioning of the Assembly.

“I wanted the Assembly to function smoothly. To ensure that, I was ready to retract my words. Even after being suspended, I took back my comments for the sake of the session’s progress.”

He further stated, “There are individuals like Prashant Koratkar and Rahul Solapurkar who have made derogatory statements about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, but they faced no repercussions. They weren't even jailed, while those who have criticised Shivaji Maharaj aren’t banned. This feels like a double standard.”

He also expressed frustration over the disruption of the Assembly session.

“I had important issues to raise concerning my constituency during this session, but this suspension is an injustice. I am unwell, but I will pursue legal action,” he said.

His praise for Aurangzeb sparked significant controversy, leading to demands for his suspension.

Azmi later clarified his stance in a post on X, asserting that his words had been misunderstood and were based on historical accounts.

He emphasised that he had never intended to disrespect Shivaji Maharaj or other national figures, and if his comments caused any offence, he regretted it. Azmi also accused political forces of using the issue to disrupt the budget session, which, he argued, harmed the people of Maharashtra.

