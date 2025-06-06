Suspended ASI among four held in Samastipur; over 450 live cartridges, firearms seized

Patna, June 6 (IANS) In a joint operation conducted by the Special Task Force (STF) and Samastipur police in Bihar, four individuals, including a suspended Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of police, were arrested after intense firing from both sides on Friday.

The joint team also recovered a large cache of firearms and ammunition from their possession. This is considered a significant achievement of the Bihar STF and Samastipur police.

The main accused, suspended ASI Saroj Singh, also known as Nimki Singh, was apprehended from his residence in Sultanpur Ganga Diara Village, under the jurisdiction of Mohiuddin Nagar police station.

Patori range Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) confirmed the incident.

During the raid, authorities seized over 450 live cartridges and modern firearms, from Saroj Singh premises.

Police suspect that the ASI allegedly has a strong connection with the local arms smugglers.

According to an official, the raid triggered resistance from Saroj Singh and his local supporters, resulting in a tense standoff.

They fired several rounds on the joint forces after they saw them approaching.

STF personnel, supported by the local police, were forced to retaliate to maintain control, creating panic in the village during the operation.

The STF and Samastipur police have not yet disclosed the nature of the seized weapons but have confirmed that a detailed investigation is underway.

The arrested individuals are currently being interrogated, and further legal proceedings are expected to follow.

Saroj Singh had previously been suspended from duty a year ago, although the reasons for his suspension have not been disclosed as yet.

However, sources have said that Saroj Singh allegedly has links with arms smugglers.

The discovery of such a significant cache of arms and ammunition raises serious concerns about illegal activities and potential security threats in the region.

Authorities are expected to brief the media after further interrogation and forensic examination of the recovered materials. The search operation is currently underway in the house of the ASI.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.