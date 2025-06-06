Delhi CM announces plan to distribute 1,200 laptops to top-scoring students

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced plans to distribute free laptops to 1,200 students who excel in their Class 10 and 12 board exams.

She added that the government is actively promoting CSR partnerships to involve the community in supporting education and public service.

Earlier, CM Gupta discussed issues related to academic quality and infrastructure upgrades with principals of government schools in Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency.

“Our government believes in quality, not showmanship,” said the CM promising that the government will strengthen the capital’s education model.

Flanked by Cabinet Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh, CM Gupta focused on digital facilities and future requirements of schools in the area.

The CM said that during the meeting ongoing development efforts, policies, and on-ground challenges in Shalimar Bagh schools were extensively discussed, and feedback from principals was sought to refine strategies and ensure effective implementation.

CM Rekha Gupta said: “Every child in Delhi deserves a quality education. Our goal is not just to construct school building, but to establish a robust education system that contributes significantly to nation-building.”

During the meeting, she emphasised on comprehensive reforms to enhance education quality in the region’s schools.

She instructed that essential facilities such as toilets, clean drinking water, proper lighting, and comfortable seating must be upgraded.

She also directed PWD's Horticulture Department to ensure greenery and landscaping on school premises.

The Chief Minister highlighted the government's push for digital education, announcing the establishment of thousands of smart classrooms, 125 digital libraries, and 100 language labs this year.

Schools will also be equipped with smart boards, modern laboratories, and IT tools. Stressing the vital role of teachers in nation-building, she announced regular training and exposure to modern pedagogical methods.

She directed that meritorious, struggling, and specially-abled students be identified and provided with extra guidance, resources, and support to ensure equal opportunity for all.

She stated that the newly launched “75 CM Shri Schools” are a transformative initiative that will elevate government schools beyond just infrastructure to deliver education quality surpassing private institutions.

