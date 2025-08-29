Sunny Leone reveals she lost 4 girls & 2 boys before welcoming first baby Nisha

Mumbai Aug 29 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is a proud mother to three children. The actress, as much as she is a thorough professional, is equally or more a doting and hands-on mother to her children.

But the blessing of parenthood did not come easily to Sunny and her husband, Daniel Weber. The couple had to go through a series of emotional ups and downs to finally see their dream of a happy family getting fulfilled. Elaborating on the same, Sunny, who appeared on actress Soha Ali Khan's recent podcast, explained her entire journey to parenthood.

Talking to Soha, Sunny revealed how she lost 6 children due to medical complications, “We had four girls and two boys, but that didn't work out. One day she (the surrogate) is like, "I am pregnant. But we found out that the sack was blank. The baby was not going to grow.”

She further expressed how it was extremely tough to accept the constant setbacks. “We were like, did we do something? Does God not love us? Why is this happening? And why can't we just adopt a little girl?”

The actress further elaborated on the process of adoption and how her daughter, Nisha, all of just 18 months then, came into their lives and made them experience what being parents meant. “In that time of losing those four girls, we applied for adoption. We tell Nisha that she chose us. You picked us as parents. We didn't pick you, obviously. Nisha was just 18 months old, but she was the size of a one-year-old. But I see her for the first time, and it's like, "That's my baby!" exclaimed Sunny. “There was an instant connection. It's like instant, like she's mine and not anybody else's now. That's Nisha Cora Weber!” explained a visibly happy Sunny.

For the uninitiated, Sunny Leone is a mother to Nisha, who came into her life in 2017. The couple soon became parents again to twin boys, Noah and Asher, who were born via surrogacy in 2018.

–IANS

rd/

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.